One million COVID-19 hit families receive support

June 12, 2020
ESTHER MSETEKA
Lusaka
ONE million households in urban and peri-urban areas adversely hit by COVID-19 will receive financial aid under the emergency cash transfer.
The project spearheaded by Government and the World Food Programme (WFP) will see families in Kafue, Livingstone, Lusaka, Kitwe and Ndola receive between K400 and K875 per month.
Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe says the social welfare department in the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services has identified households eligible to receive the relief.
Mr Kabwe said this yesterday when Mika Group of Companies donated assorted personal protective equipment to the Office of the Vice-President.

