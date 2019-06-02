One man, 4 wives

HOW WE MET with JACK ZIMBA, CATHERINE MUMBA

Gwembe

IN MARRIAGE, they say three is a crowd, but that does not apply to the Milambos of Gwembe district.

Elias Milambo has a harem of four wives. His homestead deep in the Gwembe valley is made up of four small brick-and-mud houses that look congruous in size and shape.

Polygamy is very common in this part of Southern Province, and Mr Milambo speaks about it with a deep sense of pride.

His four wives, sitting together at his foot on a mat, also seem to share in his pride. They giggle and laugh like small children as he talks about his marriage.