One household one animal policy on cards

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will soon launch the one household one animal policy to enhance agricultural diversification and improve nutrition at household and national level.

Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Nkandu Luo said modalities to actualise the policy have reached an advanced stage.

‘’In line with Government’s diversification agenda, we will soon launch the one household one animal policy to reduce poverty and ensure food security. Livestock is one of the key sectors recognised by Government with the potential to contribute to job creation and economic growth CLICK TO READ MORE