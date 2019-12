JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs Joseph Malanji says United States Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote put his wrong foot forward when he commented on a decision by the Lusaka High Court to jail two men convicted of practising homosexuality.

Homosexuality is a criminal offence under Zambian law, and the High Court sentenced the two men to 15 years imprisonment.