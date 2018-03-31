One FAZ AGM, 2 veeps

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) today holds the first annual general meeting (AGM) under the revised constitution in Lusaka with the fate surrounding reinstated vice-president Richard Kazala still unclear.

It will be a new atmosphere altogether as there are a number of changes that the new constitution has brought to the administration of the game, among them reduction in the number of delegates to attend the AGM from the previous 360 to 138 with only 89 entitled to vote as stipulated in article 22.

The changes are as a result of the FIFA reforms which the world soccer governing body has introduced in all its member countries.