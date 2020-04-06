One Acre Fund unleashes sanitisers on farmers

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

WITH the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rising, One Acre Fund Zambia has started distributing sanitisers worth K213,000 to over 19,500 farmers in three districts of Central Province.

The beneficiaries are farmers that the agriculture-based organisation supports in Chisamba, Chibombo and Kapiri Mposhi.

One Acre Fund Zambia country director Diana Pirri said the products, valued at K213,116.99, include assorted sanitisers, instant hand sanitisers, spray bottles, and bars of bacteria and CLICK TO READ MORE