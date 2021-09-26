Once marketeer, now minister

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

THE history of Zambia National Marketeers Association (ZANAMA) is not complete without the mention of Elvis Nkandu’s name.

Mr Nkandu, the new Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, is one of the founder members of ZANAMA, an initiative he will live to cherish.

ZANAMA’s main objective was to take care of the welfare of marketeers and ensure accountability on the various market levies that were being collected by the local authorities. The association was agitated that although levies were being collected, there was no service delivery to show for it.

But today, Mr Nkandu looks back to his humble beginnings in leadership with a sense of pride because he had taken a giant step in pursuit of what the new dawn administration calls servant leadership to the people.

The August 12 polls saw him being elected Member of Parliament for Kaputa on the United Party for National Development (UPND) ticket. His electoral victory would pave way for his appointment as minister in President Hakainde Hichilema’s Government.

Mr Nkandu describes himself as a businessman who also believes in community service.

It all started in 1993 when he opted to go into the business of selling bananas and fish at Chisokone Market in Kitwe. He would travel all the way from Kaputa to Kitwe to sell his merchandise at Kitwe’s biggest market.

Unknown to him, it is the same Kaputa that would one day crown him as lawmaker in the National Assembly of Zambia.

When he started his business, Mr Nkandu had just completed Grade 12 at Kawambwa Boys Secondary School in