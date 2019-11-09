Olympics dream starts

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

BOXING great Muhammad Ali once said the fight is won or lost far away from witnesses – behind the lines, in the gym, and out there on the road, long before he danced under those lights.

It is not a boxing match, but the Under-23 national football team will have an opportunity to show that all those days and weeks of preparations and being away from family and friends were worthwhile when they take on South Africa at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo, Egypt.