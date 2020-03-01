Old people need family love, care

THE abandoning of aged people by their families at Chainama Hills Hospital makes sad reading.

The old people are mostly patients who were admitted to Chainama Hills Hospital and University Teaching Hospitals (UTH).

Matero After Care Centre social welfare officer in-charge Bridget Munungwe said over 50 people, among them a 97-year-old man, have been abandoned at Matero After Care Centre where they have lived for more than 10 years.

Ms Munungwe said most of them were patients at the hospitals but their relatives abandoned them after realising that they took too long to be discharged.

It is no doubt that these are people who were initially admitted to hospitals for various ailments but ended up being abandoned by their relatives for unknown reasons.

It makes it hard to imagine that any right-thinking person can abandon a relative at a time when they need their care and love.

The abandonment of elderly people in our society is slowly taking root in our society, contrary to our traditional beliefs, which in practice shows how families take responsibility of elderly people.

The African society, in particular the Zambian practice, is one that has been the envy of some cultures because of the way relatives have come to the aid of elderly relatives. Old people do not have to end up in care homes.

Despite the changing times, the idea to have children comes in handy during old age. The children take up the responsibility to look after the aged and ailing parents.

We all know that old age comes with its challenges, especially those related to ill health because the body’s immune system becomes weak and its ability to fight disease can recede to very low levels.

Besides, elderly people experience challenges with their mental state. They can have dementia, Alzheimer’s or another cognitive impairment and so their ability to remember things may be adversely affected.

It is the state of the mind that can make elderly people forget who they are, where they belong, or even what they need to do.

This is what sometimes makes elderly people behave in strange ways or appear to be detached from their surroundings, a situation which can be misunderstood by some of the family members.

In the African society, this strange behaviour is sometimes mistaken for witchcraft and the old person becomes responsible for the deaths of family members or some misfortunes occurring among the relatives.

We have seen some old people who have been abandoned on allegations of practising witchcraft.

In some instances, the old people are left to themselves because the family feels they are a burden on them.

However, these are not reasons that can warrant the abandoning of old people by their family members because the elderly are vulnerable and desperately need care and love.

The lack of care by family members has led some of the old people to depression, illness and even death.

As the adage goes, the older, the wiser. We all know that old people are reservoirs of knowledge and their presence in families is a time to exploit this wisdom.

Old people who still have some energy in them can stand in as ‘baby sitters’ in times of crises where both father and mother of the children have to leave home every day for work or other errands.

Let us show them love and care so that they live to enjoy their last days with family members.