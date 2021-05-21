Old bones seek to live

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PERHAPS encouraged by the performance of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which won elections after over two decades in opposition, two former ruling parties are not giving up.The United National Independence Party (UNIP), which, like MCP, is a liberation party, joined another former ruling party, the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD),in sponsoring presidential candidates in the August 12 general elections.Nevers Mumba, like the MCP leader Lazarous Chakwera, who led the former ruling party to victory,has a background steeped in pastoral work. He will lead the MMD in the general elections. The charismatic 61-year-old former Vice-President filed his nomination alongside his running mate Reuben Sambo.Dr Mumba feels the party, which ousted UNIP from power after the re-introduction of multi-party politics in 1991 and went on to rule until 2011, still has something to offer the nation. “You may talk about MMD as being a broken vehicle, but a broken vehicle can still carry the very precious jewels the world can ever want,” the former tele-evangelist and diplomat said. “Look for a leader that has a history to deliver in morality and integrity,” he added as he went back to a theme he came with when he entered active politics with the formation of the National Christian Coalition (NCC) in the late 90s.“I face this election almost amputated on one leg, the court cases that we have gone through and the things that have happened to me as an individual and to us as a team. But when I read history and the Bible, there would be no David without the fights that he fought.” It has been a long battle for Dr Mumba, who also contested the 2001 presidential elections before being appointed CLICK TO READ MORE