‘Oilmen’ Indeni eye Dabid

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

A MONTH after relegating head coach Mathews Ndhlovu to the junior team for alleged disciplinary reasons, National Division One side Indeni have shortlisted three coaches for the vacant position.

The shortlisted trio are former Zanaco assistant coach Dabid Chilufya, former Mufulira Wanderers trainer Anderson Phiri and Allan Kamwanga, who was calling shots at the Ndola outfit in 2017.

Phiri was dismissed at Wanderers this season alongside his deputy