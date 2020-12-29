OHSI employees in K1,500 pay rise

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

OCCUPATIONAL Health and Safety Institute (OHSI) has awarded K1,500 salary increment to its employees.

OHSI executive director Martha Chakulimba said the increment in salaries is a result of hard work to improve operations at the institute by employees.

Ms Chakulimba said management is happy to award the increment without protracted negotiations because the employees are productive.

She urged employees to continue working hard and contribute to the improvement of the institution's operations, which impact on the well-being of management and