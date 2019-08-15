TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka
ZAMBIA’S energy sector, which is critical to economic development, is getting support to increase private sector investment in electricity generation through the launch of an off-grid portal aimed at improving information sharing.
Yesterday, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Energy Regulation Board (ERB) unveiled an off-grid energy portal to provide a platform for information to potential developers and investors. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Off-grid energy portal unveiled
