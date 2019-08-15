Off-grid energy portal unveiled

Business

TRYNESS TEMBO, Lusaka
ZAMBIA’S energy sector, which is critical to economic development, is getting support to increase private sector investment in electricity generation through the launch of an off-grid portal aimed at improving information sharing.
Yesterday, International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Energy Regulation Board (ERB) unveiled an off-grid energy portal to provide a platform for information to potential developers and investors. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

