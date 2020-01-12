Of witchdoctors, cash and blood

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

FOR a long time, Rodrick Sulwishi, a peasant farmer of Chitambo district, Central Province, was hopeful that God would bless him with riches and all was well with him.

But one day, he thought he could no longer wait on God because he was tired of a life of poverty.

He turned to a witchdoctor who promised him riches.

Rodrick, 61, and a father of seven wanted the wealth quickly.

He is a devout Catholic, who all along believed in God though he wondered why life seemed rosy for others who did not even have time for God.