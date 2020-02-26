Of ethics in football

Soccer Review with KELVIN KACHINGWE

A FEW days ago, I was reading an article by Jonathan Wilson in The Guardian on Austrian teenage striker Erling Braut Haaland, former teammate of Patson Daka and Enock Mwepu at RB Salzburg, now plying his business at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Wilson, author of 11 books, including Inverting the Pyramid, a modern classic on football tactics, wrote that Haaland brings freshness to a game in thrall to pixels and profit.

It was a refreshing read.

“It can be difficult sometimes to remember why we ever started liking football. What was it that first stirred us back in our childhood to make sure we were always by a radio or television at twenty to five? That led us to pore over the details in the Sunday papers? That made us belt a ball endlessly against the garage wall and keep detailed records of the games?” Wilson wrote.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/