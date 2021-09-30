Of Brazilian hair, debt in new normal

A STORY was told by this newspaper recently of a charcoal trader who entangled herself in debt for clothes and artificial hair, supposedly of Brazilian, Peruvian or Indian brand.

For three years, this charcoal trader has failed to pay the over K5,000 she owes a Nigerian supplier.

So he took her to the local court, where he was demanding payment of his dues, plus interest. The woman’s excuse for not paying the man was that her charcoal business had gone down, perhaps on the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When I took time to mull over this issue, I kept on wondering why a charcoal trader would incur such a high debt on artificial hair and clothes.

Not that there was anything wrong with the woman adorning herself with nice clothes and trendy hair, but rather she went for a certain quality and price which her income couldn’t support.

Imagine if a charcoal trader could accrue a debt of over K5,000 on clothes and beauty products, how much then would a civil servant spend on these things, of course at the expense of family welfare?

Apparently, this is what these popular brands of imported hair have done to most women nowadays – everyone wants to have them no matter the price tag.

It seems these fine hair brands have become a curse to family welfare because of the level at which people acquire them on credit. On top of that, there is a temptation by the womenfolk to have a wide variety of wigs to keep up appearances.

To the look of things, women compete for the finest brand of hair extensions that are rated grade one, grade two, grade three and so on and so forth. Sadly, some of the working people and sometimes just housewives are ever in debt because of the growing temptation to show off and be counted among people who follow trends in fashion.

Unknown to their admirers, a number of stylish women just happen to live beyond their means.

For example, with grade one hair extensions of Brazilian or Peruvian trademark, you pay through the nose because as the classification suggests, it doesn’t come cheap.

Women who wear grade one hair are normally distinguished from ‘commoners’ by their admirable texture of hair, perhaps coupled with designer shoes and clothes.

Many times, the competition for this kind of social status is real among metropolitans, be it working women or housewives.

Some women seem to meet the expenses of such a flamboyant lifestyle with ease, while others just live beyond their means with the help of ‘pay slow’ credible facilities offered by small entrepreneurs.

Talking of wives and debt, there is a new problem in the metropolitan towns. Women, sometimes who have no source of income, are ever borrowing stuff or cash without the knowledge of their husbands.

In certain instances, husbands only get to know about their wives’ indebtedness when they are entangled in debt and the loan sharks make off with some treasured family properties.

Apart from getting beauty products on credit, some of our ladies go for hard cash from loan sharks in their townships.

And the komboni loan sharks are ruthless as their interest rate is about 100 percent, and the longer one takes to settle their debt, the more they have to pay in interest charges.

The illegal lenders are actually too demanding in terms of collateral security, and may go for such things as car keys and household goods.

I thought this kind of credit, known as kaloba, was only common on the Copperbelt, mostly among miners, some of whom are ever owing multiple loan sharks, who keep their ATM cards.

But, apparently, the problem is also common in the capital, Lusaka. Some of our women have resorted to getting some cool cash through kaloba.

I saw a story in the Sunday Mail recently of a woman who had to part away with a white book and car keys of a family car after failing to settle the debt she owed a komboni lender.

A housewife had borrowed K1,000 from a certain shark in her township and was supposed to pay back K2,000 the following month.

But because she had failed to make a one-off settlement as agreed, the interest kept on rising every other month until it got to K7,000 in the fifth month.

Things got to a point where the woman couldn’t hide it from her husband anymore because her creditor grabbed their car keys, leaving the couple grounded.

The woman’s husband managed to raise K3,000, which he paid to the shark, but she could still not release the car keys until the whole K7,000 was paid.

If your guess is as good as mine, obviously the woman had a serious tiff with her husband when her creditor grabbed the keys of the family car.

Sadly, we still have a lot of women in cosmopolitan towns living beyond their means, mainly to show off.

And for your information, some of the showy women we see boasting in flashy clothes and hair do all sorts of despicable things to support flamboyant lifestyles.

While some are ever entangled in debt, others end up committing crime, if that’s what it will take them to have swanky hair and maintain the most sought-after vehicle brand.

What may start as a mere obsession for pricey embellishments could have far-reaching consequences later on in life, if not nipped in the bud.

For example, with insurmountable debt comes costly consequences such as loss of valuable property, legal bills, marital conflicts and, of course, lack of peace.

In other instances, people end up in jail on account of the untamed desire to live beyond their means. It is not worth it.

To my article of last week titled “Of sex scandals in the church”, a reader reacted as follows:

Good morning woman of God.

I enjoyed reading your article referenced above. Thank you for bringing this in the open space. I rarely write to comment on articles in the press, except where the author did an excellent job.

There are also specific contributors to these gory happenings in these churches that you may want to discuss in future articles such as:

1) Lack of strong accountability structures

Most of the culprits have weak to zero accountability structures. Where there are boards comprising church elders, they are made up of people unable to rein in the leader. The leader rarely has peers or others outside of the church that he is accountable to.

2) Weak Bible teaching

Most of these churches have an anemic Bible teaching. This has obvious consequences of bizarre practices.

3) Lack of ministry devolvement

There is no devolvement, sharing of ministry (responsibilities). There is little teaching and practice of the priesthood of the believer. The “man of God” is the only one to pray for the sick and other needs of the people, offer communion, visitations, etc.

4) Bad reading culture

Akin to number 2, the reading culture is more general. It’s sad that the vast majority (of Christians) will not read ANYTHING! We have in some cases educated illiterates – people with degrees, but who never read.

I’ll stop here for now.

While scripture does warn us that these things will happen in the last days, it also gives us the remedy.

Thank you again for the great piece and do keep it up. The Lord bless you and give you peace.

Shalom!

KAMULILE PHIRI

***

Dear Emelda

I would like to thank you a lot for that article on sex scandals in the Church. It addresses real challenges in both small churches and well-structured ones. Those things happen but we just fold our hands and watch.

It’s good that the article came from a woman because if it was written by a man, he could have been misunderstood. I hope that many people will look for that article and read it.

I have some concerns about the sex scandals in the Church. Why is it that the victims are always females? Why is it that when our women want counselling, they skip other counsellors and go to male counsellors? And why do certain church leaders take keen interest in women matters? That’s your food for thought.

CLIVE

