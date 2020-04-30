Of baby boom fears post-COVID-19

GENDER FOCUS WITH EMELDA MWITWA

SOCIAL media pranksters have been at it with jokes of how the current confinement of people to their homes will later culminate into a baby boom.

The first time I saw that joke on Facebook, I just glossed over it as one of those creations of insensitive people who want to make fun of such a serious issue as the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives around the world.

Well, it was not a joke anymore when one of the journalists asked Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya during a COVID-19 update last Sunday if measures had been put in place to ensure that family planning services were running uninterrupted in public health care facilities.

With health systems concentrating more on responding to the COVID-19 global pandemic because of its high-cost effect – in terms of human resources and medical supplies – other health services are reportedly negatively affected in many parts of the world.

This concern has been expressed, especially in hard-hit regions, that other patients were receiving little attention, and in some instances, medical specialists were rescheduling appointments with patients because priority was being given to COVID-19 patients.

In America, for instance, some cancer patients are worried that they can’t see their doctors at the moment because the health care system is overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases.

It was against that backdrop, I presume, that the journalist wanted to find out if family planning services have been neglected in Zambia while the country is battling the coronavirus.

Dr Chilufya rightly read between the lines that the journalist was concerned about a possible baby boom because the mothers and fathers out there were observing the ‘stay home, stay safe’ rule, and therefore bonding more than usual.

However, the minister assured us, through that concern from the journalist, that family planning services were running as usual and there is no cause for anyone to worry.

It was at that point that it dawned on me that this talk of a baby boom after the COVID-19 pandemic was actually not a joke anymore. This is something that is bound to happen if couples do not take precautions during this period of social lockdown. Mind you, many people are confined to their homes and can only go out to buy food or seek essential services, then quickly rush back home.

This means people are now spending more time with their spouses than before because there is no such thing as going out for leisure with friends. The bars and nightclubs have closed, so daddy cannot go there after work, whereas the restaurants and fast-food conveniences where families hang out during weekends are only offering takeaway services.

In addition, some companies have closed down due to lack of business, while many workers are now working from their homes to limit the risk of getting infected with the coronavirus.

Those among us who are still working are spending less time in their offices, perhaps two or three days in a week, because organisations want to decongest workplaces as much as possible to keep their workers safe and healthy.

While the state of affairs is unfortunate because we are battling a disease which poses a serious threat to public health and economic well-being, on the other hand, the situation has compelled families to re-connect and bond.

Normally, entrepreneurs and working people have less time to spend with their families because of the demanding nature of their work schedules.

But the coronavirus storm has brought families together, because one has no choice but to stay home to stay safe.

However, if we are not careful, this could later culminate into a baby boom, especially if couples do not utilise family planning services or shun family planning clinics based on misconceptions.

Well, if happenings in rural areas where couples normally have larger families than their colleagues in urban areas is anything to go by, then this is not the time for anyone to relax on family planning.

Do you know why women in rural areas experience a lot of unplanned-for pregnancies?

Couples in the villages spend more time at home than in their maize fields. It is as simple as that.

To that situation, you can add lack of recreational facilities and limited access to family planning services as the reasons for the high fertility rate in rural areas.

But right now urbanites are also spending more time at home than in their shops and offices. So the threat of lots of ‘town’ women having unplanned-for pregnancies under these circumstances is real. Believe you me, this is not the time to adopt a carefree attitude and end up with an unwanted pregnancy.

This is the time to unite as compatriots and fight the COVID-19, which is causing us sleepless nights because of its devastating impact on public health, the economy and, consequently, human welfare.

The best our mothers can do under this situation is to stick to family planning services they have been using.

Dr Chilufya has already assured us that family planning clinics are open and well stocked with the necessary supplies, so our mothers should not relax in seeking these services.

I know for a fact that some of our mothers are scared of visiting family planning clinics on unfounded fears that they might get exposed to the coronavirus.

It is based on these misconceptions that the Ministry of Health is currently encouraging expectant mothers to make sure that they give birth in health centres because it is safe to do so.

Further, mothers are being urged not to use COVID-19 as an excuse for skipping routine vaccination programmes for babies in health centres.

“Expecting mothers, you are still safe in the wake of COVID-19 to deliver in our facilities. Children must be taken for immunisation,” a Ministry of Health appeal reads in part on its website.

I bet this message also applies to women who are sceptical about visiting family planning clinics.

Health centres are safe. Please go and get your pills or jab, or whatever family planning services you may need.

Email: emeldashonga@yahoo.com/eshonga@daily-mail.co.zm. Phone 0211-221364/227793