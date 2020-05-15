Ocran defends foreign players

MATHEWS KABAMBA

Kitwe

WHILE it is generally argued that foreign players only tend to strengthen local clubs while weakening the national teams, Nkana defender Richard Ocran does not believe so.

The Ghanaian defender believes the national team is still the ultimate beneficiary of the presence of foreign players in the local league because they give healthy competition to the locals.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has mooted a plan to introduce quotas on the number for foreign players in Zambia next season, a move welcomed by those who want to see more Zambian players in the Super Division.

There is an argument that some of the foreign players in the league are average and bring nothing to the Super Division despite enjoying huge perks.