CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka
OVER 40 obscene videos and pictures were allegedly found on a Samsung 8 phone belonging to a 53-year-old male Chisamba farmer accused of having sex with a teenage boy, a magistrate has heard.
The obscene clips found on the phone will be played in court at the next sitting.
This is in a matter Douglas Watt is facing two counts of unnatural offences and two counts of possession of obscene material.
Between May and July 17 2019, Watt allegedly had carnal knowledge of a juvenile against the order of nature.
In the second count, it is alleged that on the same date, the accused had in possession obscene pictures and CLICK TO READ MORE
Obscene video to show in court
CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka