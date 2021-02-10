Obscene video to show in court

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

OVER 40 obscene videos and pictures were allegedly found on a Samsung 8 phone belonging to a 53-year-old male Chisamba farmer accused of having sex with a teenage boy, a magistrate has heard.

The obscene clips found on the phone will be played in court at the next sitting.

This is in a matter Douglas Watt is facing two counts of unnatural offences and two counts of possession of obscene material.

Between May and July 17 2019, Watt allegedly had carnal knowledge of a juvenile against the order of nature.

In the second count, it is alleged that on the same date, the accused had in possession obscene pictures and CLICK TO READ MORE