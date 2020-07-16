Nyirenda’s appointment could prove shrewd – Simataa

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Lusaka, Ndola

FORMER Lusaka Dynamos chief executive officer Simataa Simataa believes the shock appointment of Wedson Nyirenda as head coach by the Super Division side could yet prove to be some shrewd piece of business.

The former national team coach’s appointment, albeit on a short-term contract to run until the end of the current season, was confirmed on Tuesday and caught the football world by surprise, with Ian Bakala, who has now been relegated to an assistant, having impressed during his tenure as head coach.

But Simataa believes Dynamos have made a good choice going for Nyirenda, whose last job as coach was at South African Premier Soccer League side Baroka FC where he won the Telkom Knockout Cup in 2018.

Simataa has urged Bakala to use the opportunity of working alongside Nyirenda to learn more and not feel discouraged with his relegation to the role of an assistant.

“No, [Bakala has not been treated unfairly], in fact it is better for him because when he comes out of this situation, he would have gained experience by CLICK TO READ MORE