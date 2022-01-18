NYI golf tourney hailed

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

UNITED States-based Zambian golfer Ntengwa Mukosa says the inaugural New Year’s Invitational (NYI) golf championship held at Lusaka Golf Club last week surpassed his expectations.

Mukosa hopes that this is only the beginning.

“Overall, the tournament surpassed our expectation, one from the sponsor involvement, secondly from the entrants and participants and, thirdly, from the high level of play shown in tough rainy and windy conditions,” he said.

Mukosa was also pleased to see parents following their juniors around the course on day one of the Pro Am and the interviews from Zambian golfers documenting the story of Zambian golf. “Our goal was to help grow the game of golf in Zambia starting with this event,” he said.

Mukosa hopes to continue to grow the game through Mission Enforced Outreach by bringing in new golfers into the game.

“We want to make golf fun and showcase the strong golf culture we have in our CLICK TO READ MORE