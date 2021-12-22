Nyau to hang

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

A 26-YEAR-OLD Nyau dancer of Kasenengwa will pay the hard price of killing a fellow masquerade who burnt a shrine in a graveyard where young men are initiated into a traditional dance group called Gule Wamkulu.

Chisoni Phiri, leader of the shrine called Dambwe, was yesterday sentenced to hang until pronounced dead.

The Chipata High Court, however, acquitted Phiri’s four co-accused dancers of murdering Chipateni Soko on September 16 this year. Phiri the convict, Andisen Phiri, Kazungu Phiri, Mike Phiri and Jebelo Banda were jointly charged with the murder of Mr Soko, who set fire to the shrine. They were put on defence after being found with a case to answer by Lusaka-based High Court judge Conceptor Zulu, who is sitting in Chipata.

During trial, Mike, who was at the shrine, told the court that Chisoni tortured his fellow Nyau dancer with a log of fire and inserted a small dry stick in his manhood as way of punishing