Nyati Farm to stimulate economic life in Choma

BENEDICT TEMBO, Choma

ZAMBIA National Service (ZNS) Deputy Commander Reuben Mwewa ended his tour of duty on a joyful note at Nyati Farm in Choma on Friday.

He was elated by the contribution of the farm to the country’s economic diversification agenda.

Nyati Farm, 17 kilometres south-west of Choma off the Choma-Livingstone road, is one of the newest acquisitions by ZNS.

The farm, bought at a cost of US$800,000, has dedicated 22 hectares to tobacco production while retaining cattle rearing with the addition of sheep.

Major General Mwewa was in the area on a fact finding-mission on the performance of the tobacco crop as well as the cattle and sheep rearing at Nyati Farm.

He said ZNS has deliberately positioned most of its units in remote areas as a way of helping Government deliver some critical services as well as contributing to poverty reduction by creating employment opportunities in rural areas.

While ZNS has traditionally provided education and health facilities to its surrounding communities, General Mwewa notes employment opportunities have a bearing on its neighbourhoods as the