Nyambose set to pursue political dream

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

MISHECK Nyambose, a commissioner in the Public Service Commission, has resigned to pursue political office following a circular directing all public service officers wishing to take part in the 2021 elections to resign from their positions.

Mr Nyambose, who has a background in unionism, said in an interview recently that he resigned from the civil service on November 27, 2020.

He said that he feels time has come for him to contribute to the country in a different aspect, as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Chasefu on the Patriotic Front (PF) ticket.

“I feel I can contribute to the nation politically. I have been in the trade union and I like speaking and working for the people.

“I was president for the Local Government [Association of Zambia], I also worked at CLICK TO READ MORE