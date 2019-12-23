N/West chiefs sceptical on legalisation of marijuana

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

THE North-Western Province Development Council of Elders has called on Government to rescind its decision to actualise the growing of marijuana in the country.

Cabinet last week approved the proposal to grow marijuana for export and medicinal purposes.

Council of Elders secretary Kenneth Kapata told journalists in Solwezi recently that it is a sad development that Cabinet has approved the cultivation of marijuana in the country CLICK TO READ MORE