NWEC pours $500,000 in Kalumbila power line

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

NORTH Western Energy Corporation (NWEC) Limited will invest US$500,000 to construct a second line in Kalumbila which will enhance electricity security.

This follows the approval by Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) for the proposed construction of a 33,000 volts overhead power line.

NWEC managing director Andrew Kamanga said in an interview on Monday that the project, however, awaits other regulatory approval from Energy Regulation Board (ERB) and game reserve to facilitate land clearing.

Mr Kamanga said the project will separate the commercial and residential consumers, thus enhancing electricity security.

"We are basically building a second line from the Zesco substation to the townships because we want to isolate the feeder so that we