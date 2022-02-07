Nurse swindles doctor

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A 74-YEAR-OLD retired nurse and her son, 47, have been dragged to court for allegedly stealing K65,000 from a medical doctor who paid the money for a plot in Lusaka's Makeni Konga. Esnart Lungu, of Olympia Park, and her son, Muswela Lungu, a businessman of Lusaka West, are charged with theft in the case. The duo allegedly stole K65,000 from Chuma Njobvu, a medical doctor of Lusaka, in 2016. The accused pleaded not guilty before Lusaka senior resident magistrate Felix Kaoma. When the case came up for trial on Friday, Dr Njobvu told the court that in December 2015, he saw an advertisement for sale of plots in the Times of Zambia newspaper. "I saw an advert for sale of 14 plots in Makeni Konga and I got interested. I called the phone number on the advert and a gentleman answered and introduced himself as Justin, an agent," the medic narrated. The 35-year-old surgeon later met Justin, who showed him the site where there were plots for sale and introduced him to the owner of the land. "Justin introduced me to Muswela Lungu and we went to view the land," Dr Njobvu said. The medic then requested for documentation for the land and he was given the site map and a photocopy of the title deed. "I wanted to find out the authenticity of the plots because I was in doubt. I then read through the photocopy of the mother's title [deed] issued in the name Esnart Stella Lungu. "I refused to transact with Mr Lungu since the title was not in his name," Dr Njobvu said. He said Mr Lungu informed him that he had authority from his mother to preside over the affairs of her land. Dr Njobvu then requested to meet Ms Lungu. On January 8, 2016, Dr Njobvu, in the company of Justin and the agent, met Ms Lungu at her house in Olympia Park where she gave an account of how she acquired the land. "She confirmed that she gave her son [Muswela] authority to manage the land. Afterwards, we entered into an agreement to pay the negotiated price of K65,000 in instalments. It was agreed that they would process the necessary documents," he said. On the same day, Dr Njobvu paid K40,000 to Mr Lungu and it was agreed that he would clear the rest of the money in instalments of K8,300. "It was agreed that the last K8,300 instalment would only be paid once all the documentation for the land was