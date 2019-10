CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A 37-YEAR-OLD nurse of Lusaka and a 21-year-old student have admitted illegally selling an assortment of over 2,400 millilitres of medicines at a drugstore in Chainda Township.

They also pleaded guilty to selling an assortment of over 200 tablets and several medicinal syrups.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/