Numba’s return to former stomping ground spoiled

DIANA CHIPEPO, Sunset Stadium

Lusaka

ZANACO 3 ZESCO 1

ON A day of barren stalemates, Zanaco produced some dazzling display at Sunset Stadium to spoil Zesco coach Mumamba Numba’s return to the ground where he enjoyed so much success both as a play and coach until towards the end of his reign early this year.

A spectacular bicycle kick from Moses Phiri just 10 minutes into the first half set the tone for what was to come in the afternoon. Phiri had benefitted from a near-perfect cross from the impressive Baba Basile after the Cameroonian managed to find space on the right wing to give his side the lead.

Having dispatched Kabwe Warriors 2-0 on Saturday, it was expected that Zesco would build on that especially against the stuttering Bankers, whose technical bench was beginning to invite questions on whether they were up for