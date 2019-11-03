Numba wary of complacency

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AT YESTERDAY’S press conference a head of this afternoon’s CAF Confederation Cup pre-group return leg, Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba said he wants his players to be cautions and avoid making unnecessarily mistakes when they face a confident Cano Sports Academy of Equatorial Guinea.

Numba talked of Cano Sport having good players who can cause an upset if his charges underrate them at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.