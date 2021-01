MULWANDA LUPIYA,

MATHEWS KABAMBA

Ndola, Kitwe

ZESCO United’s 2–1 win over Nkana on Sunday was seen as a statement of intent regarding their well-known desire to reclaim the Super Division title which they lost in rather

unfashionable style to their Kitwe rivals last season.

The weekend game was a tale of former champions showing signs of getting back their former best and reigning champions putting up a limp defence of their title. CLICK TO READ MORE