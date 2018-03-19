Numba shifts focus to Confed Cup group stage

ROBINSON KUNDA, MATHEWS KABAMBA, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Lusaka, Kitwe

COACH Mumamba Numba says Zanaco have no option but to reach the group stage of the Confederation Cup after their ejection from the CAF Champions League.

Numba said in an interview after Zanaco lost 1-0 to Swazi side Mbabane Swallows that qualifying for the group stage of the second tier competition will be the best way for Zanaco to redeem themselves.

Zanaco lost 3-1 on aggregate to Swallows in the CAF Champions League first round.

Numba said the elimination is now water under the bridge and Zanaco should focus on new challenges in the Confederation Cup.

