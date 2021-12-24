Numba seeks bright end to Zesco’s year

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

NOTHING is certain for Zesco United, Zanaco and Kabwe Warriors as far as playing the ABSA Cup is concerned. This is perhaps the reason their matches today are must-win encounters. The regulations are simple: to make it into the cup's quarter-finals, the teams have to be in the top six as at Week 17. For Zesco and Warriors, they have one match to determine their fate while Zanaco have two. Today, the record holders, Zesco, have made a short trip to Kabwe to take on Prison Leopards and will hope to cement their place in the cup, while Warriors will be at home to Zanaco. Zesco have won the cup six times and winning it again this season is one of Mumamba Numba's key performance indicators after a mixed campaign league so far. Numba was tasked to make the group stage of the CAF Champions League, defend the title and win the ABSA Cup. But he has failed on the first target already. Sitting fifth on the Super League table with 25 points, Zesco will be in the cup with an outright win although a draw may be enough to make it to the quarters. However, this game is not all about making it for the ABSA Cup. The defending champions need to gain ground on leaders Green Buffaloes, who, fortunately or unfortunately, have been shambolic since they recorded their first loss some five matches ago after going