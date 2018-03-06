Numba picks 18 for Swallows battle

ROBINSON KUNDA, ALEX NJOVU

Lusaka

ZANACO coach Mumamba Numba has selected 18 players for tomorrow’s CAF Champions League first round first leg against Swazi outfit Mbabane Swallows.

Numba has made only one change to the team that thumped Gambia Armed Forces 3-1 in the preliminary round return leg in Banjul bringing in defender Jimmy Nakena for midfielder Richard Kasonde.

Numba said his team will be looking for a comfortable win over Swallows to make the return leg a formality.

Numba said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that Swallows are a good team but the Bankers will prepare adequately.

“It won’t be an easy game but we have to win with a comfortable scoreline and make the… http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/