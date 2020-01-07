Numba out, Wada in frame

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

STUTTERING Super Division side Zanaco are considering engaging former national team coach Wedson Nyirenda to replace Mumamba Numba, who has been sent on administrative leave after a string of uninspired results.

The Bankers are third from bottom with 13 points on the Super Division table although they have four games in hand, including tomorrow’s Kabwe Warriors at Railways Ground.

Zanaco have not won a league match since they struggled to beat high-flying Forest Rangers 1-0 at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka last October