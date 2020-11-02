Numba left fuming after Zesco draw with NAPSA

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Woodlands Stadium

Lusaka

NAPSA 1 ZESCO 1

IF ZESCO United were looking for a quick solution when they replaced coach George Lwandamina with Mumamba Numba, then they probably need to be more patient.

There will not be a quick-fix solution.

Whether they have that luxury or not having been deposed as league champions last season and failed to qualify for continental football for the first time in nine years, is another matter.

But, clearly, Numba will need time to implement his ideas at the Ndola side. Yesterday, though, he thought the referee did not help matters as Laudit Mavugo scored with the last kick of the game to give hosts NAPSA Stars a point in the opening game of the league campaign.

Zesco went ahead after 11 minutes and it looked like it would stay that way up to full time, but substitute Mavugo, who was making his return after over a year of absence, got an