Numba lays out plan for players

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Lusaka

IF THERE were any questions on how newly-appointed Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba was going to assert himself over a squad that was assembled by his predecessor, then the answer has already been provided.

Speaking to the Zesco United media team yesterday, Numba indicated that senior players were not going to ride over him as he called on everyone to prove their worth if they are to be considered in his team selection.

“What is important is for players to prove that they are worth being at this football club,” Numba, who has succeeded George Lwandamina at the Ndola side, said.

"I am not here to make speedy and radical decisions. I will give everyone the same