Numba gets tactics right against Chiyangi

September 9, 2019
MUMAMBA Numba.

DIANA CHIPEPO, Sunset Stadium, Lusaka
ZANACO 2 EAGLES 0
ZANACO’s preparations for Sunday’s Confederation Cup first round first leg against Mauritian side Bolton City yesterday got a boost when they edged CAF Champions League envoys Green Eagles in a Super Division brought-forward Week Two fixture.
The victory pushed Zanaco to fourth position with three points at par with joint leaders Napsa Stars and Nkana, while Eagles, who host Angolan side Primeiro Agosto in the Champions League first round first leg on Saturday, have a point and are in 11th position.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

