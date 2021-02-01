Numba expects Were to come good again

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

OVER the years striker Jesse Were has established himself as a key forward for Super Division side Zesco United and has notched up crucial goals for the team.

But it is hard to imagine that he only opened his account for the season in a 2-0 win over Lusaka Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday and that he no longer looks like a player that is known for bagging in hat-tricks and braces throughout the season.

Since joining the Ndola giants in 2016 from Kenyan outfit Tusker, Were has netted over 90 goals for Zesco across all competitions.

The Kenyan was a regular under former coach George Lwandamina, but the coming in of Numba Mumamba has changed the scenario.

Were has started only a few matches this season under the former Zanaco trainer, who has preferred veteran Winston Kalengo, youngster Enock Sakala Jr and CLICK TO READ MORE