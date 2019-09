PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A 22-YEAR-OLD man of Mufulira has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for indecently assaulting a four-year-old girl he was found with naked in a bathroom.

On February 19 this year in Mufulira, Patrick Sikaundi attempted to have unlawful carnal knowledge of a child under the age of 16.