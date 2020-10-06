‘Nuclear energy central to development’

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

GOVERNMENT says the National Nuclear Policy (NNP), which will facilitate an investment of about US$7 billion in nuclear energy programmes, will be approved this year.

The Ministry of Higher Education is spearheading formulation of the policy, which is currently in its draft form and is seeking validation by stakeholders.

It is anticipated that once the policy is in place, it will help accelerate the use of nuclear energy in various sectors of the economy for development of the country.

Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame said the draft policy will be submitted to Cabinet for approval before the end of this year.

Ms Siame said studies have shown that a country cannot develop without CLICK TO READ MORE