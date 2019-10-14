Ntambu to finally see light

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

IN 2005, Maureen Lesa, a Catholic nun was posted to Ntambu, a rural area in the heart of Mwinilunga district.

When she got to Saint Christopher Secondary School, there was no electricity and mobile communication network.

With time, Maureen had no option but to tune her mind to the situation and come to terms with reality.

Unlike on the Copperbelt where she was used to cooking and warming water to bath, here she started using firewood.

Though she is among the privileged few to use a generator to pump water, life is still challenging as the machine can only run for two hours a day.

"Lack of electricity here has had a negative impact, especially on the pupils. Learning of Information and