‘Nshima’ smuggling scam busted

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Mushindamo

OVER 10,000 bags of mealie-meal worth about K1.3 million stored in various homes in Mushindamo district in readiness for smuggling into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been seized.

Zambia National Service (ZNS) and Food Reserve Agency (FRA) officials conducted an impromptu operation in Musaka in Mushindamo where they also seized about 5,000 bags of maize worth over K500,000.

This was during an anti-smuggling operation on Monday following a tip-off that some people had transformed their homes into mealie-meal and maize warehouses.

The locals are reportedly charging those seeking storage of the two commodities K1 per bag as CLICK TO READ MORE