Nshima price drops

NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe and CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

PRICES of mealie-meal have started dropping with some parts of the country recording about K10 reduction following some interventions put in place by Government.

Millers Association of Zambia chairperson Andrew Chintala says the price of mealie-meal has stabilised following Government's assurance to panicking millers that there is enough maize in the country.