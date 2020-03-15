NSCZ to watch its boundaries

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) says it will not go beyond its jurisdiction to preside over matters among its members.

NSCZ chairman Patrick Mutimushi said in an interview after the council’s extraordinary meeting at National Sports Development Centre (NASDEC) in Lusaka yesterday that all member associations have respective constitutions which guide their operations and the council is there to guide.

"My appeal to all associations is to follow their constitutions which they formulated and remember that they are not an island. They operate in Zambia and