NSCZ sports awards re-launch welcome

Dear editor,

I WISH to commend the National Sports Council of Zambia for re-launching the National Sports Awards.

As a great sporting country, deserving Zambian athletes, administrators and clubs should be recognised for their excellence.

While individual sports associations host awards, the National Sports Awards hosted by the National Sports Council of Zambia are the ultimate because they bring all the disciplines on board.

This country has never had such awards since the demise of the prestigious Rothmans of Pall Mall awards.

I hope the National Sports Awards continue.

SPORTS ENTHUSIAST

Lusaka