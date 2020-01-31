Sport

NSCZ lifts Shenko’s ban, but FAZ stands ground

January 31, 2020
1 Min Read
ELIJAH ‘Shenko’ Chileshe looking at the letter from NSCZ which lifted his suspension. PICTURE: ANGELA NTENTABUNGA

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka
ELIJAH Chileshe may be celebrating the lifting of his suspension by the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ), but if the response from the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is anything to go by, then the fight is only starting.
In lifting the suspension of Shenko, as he is popularly called, NSCZ was categorical that the constitution was not followed by FAZ president Andrew Kamanga.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

