Nsabata’s place under threat

ALEX NJOVU, MATHEWS KABAMBA

Lusaka, Kitwe

TOASTER Nsabata’s place as first-choice goalkeeper at Zanaco has come under threat following the Bankers’ move to sign experienced Kenyan stopper Ian Otieno from fellow Super Division side Red Arrows.

Nsabata, who joined Zanaco from Nchanga Rangers in January 2015, has come under heavy scrutiny following high-profile errors for both club and country.

Fans blamed Nsabata after Algeria beat Zambia 5-0 in Blida on November 14 in the 2021 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Former Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba also substituted Nsabata on 22 minutes in a Super Division match after he made a costly mistake which led to Lusaka Dynamos scoring a second goal during the 3-1 loss at Nkoloma Stadium two weeks ago, a result that precipitated the exit of Numba as coach CLICK TO READ MORE