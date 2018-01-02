Nsabata turns down Highlands offer

ALEX NJOVU and CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

ZANACO goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata has turned down an offer to join South African first division side Highlands Park.

Zanaco secretary Jordan Maliti said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that Nsabata wants to feature at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco before moving for greener pastures.

“We told him to go and play for the country at the African Nations Championship first, where he should showcase his skills and other clubs may see him,” Maliti said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/