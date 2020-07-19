NRP spells out development agenda

POLITICAL FORUM With KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

THE National Revolution Party (NRP) has been in existence since 2008. It was formed by Dr Cosmo Mumba – after losing the presidency of New Generation Party (NGP) through legal action by Mr Humphrey Siulapwa who claimed ownership of NGP.

Before forming his political party Dr Mumba was spokesperson for New Generation Party.

Dr Mumba, a theologian, is not a new-comer on the Zambian political landscape. In 2006, he stood as Member of Parliament for Lusaka Central on the New Generation Party ticket.

He prides himself as one of the few leaders of political parties who have actively and consistently participated in all the elections.

Dr Mumba says the party, which has two vice-presidents, Kelly Walubita Jnr and Nasiku Mubita, was founded on the principle of justice for all. He says justice is NRP’s theme, belief and vision.

He says for NRP justice for all is interpreted as a situation where there is equal share of the national cake for all, equal share of the freedoms, equal share of movements, equal share of dispensation of everything that Zambians need to have in order to enjoy